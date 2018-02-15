Malaysia Against Ban On Cryptocurrency

At a time governments mull crackdown on cryptocurrency in the wake of overwhelming investor craze, the apex bank in Malaysia is set to release a "concept paper," calling for the public to decide the fate of cryptocurrencies in the country.

The white paper will be published for public consideration later this month.

The idea was mooted by Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Muhammad Ibrahim while delivering remarks at the 40th Harvard Business School Alumni Club Malaysia Anniversary.

The governor has promised not to ban cryptocurrencies, and said he will let the market decide on the cryptocurrencies that are here to stay.

"We will let the cryptocurrency promoters including bitcoin, ethereum and ripple to be more transparent...By doing so, the public can decide on its own if they want to invest in cryptocurrencies.'' Muhammad Ibrahim said.

Malaysia's Deputy Finance Minister Johari Abdul Ghani is against imposing any restrictions on the cryptocurrency market. A ban would curb innovation and creativity in the financial sector, according to him.

Quoting former US President John F. Kennedy while addressing a meeting recently, he said, "Conformity is the jailer of freedom and the enemy of growth."

