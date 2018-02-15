U.S. Producer Prices Climb In Line With Estimates In January

Following the release of a report on consumer price inflation on Wednesday, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing producer prices in the U.S. rose in line with economist estimates in the month of January.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.4 percent in January after coming in unchanged in December.

Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices also increased by 0.4 percent in January. Core prices had been expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.

