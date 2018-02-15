New York Manufacturing Index Drops More Than Expected In February

Manufacturing activity in New York grew at a somewhat slower rate in the month of February, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Thursday.

The New York Fed said its general conditions index fell to 13.1 in February from 17.7 in January, although a positive reading still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 17.5.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.