Philly Fed Index Unexpectedly Climbs To 25.8 In February

A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday unexpectedly showed a faster rate of growth in regional manufacturing activity in the month of February.

The Philly Fed said its index for current manufacturing activity climbed to 25.8 in February from 22.2 in January, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to drop to 21.1.

