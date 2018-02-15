U.S. Jobless Claims Rise In Line With Estimates To 230,000

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose in line with economist estimates in the week ended February 10th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 230,000, an increase of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 223,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 230,000 from the 221,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The less volatile four-week moving average also rose to 228,500, an increase of 3,500 from the previous week's revised average of 225,000.

The Labor Department noted claims taking procedures in Puerto Rico and in the Virgin Islands have still not returned to normal.

Continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, increased by 15,000 to 1.942 million in the week ended February 3rd.

Meanwhile, the four-week moving average of continuing claims fell to 1,941,250, a decrease of 5,750 from the previous week's revised average of 1,947,000.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.