Only A Minority In Germany Purchased Bitcoin: Poll

Though Bitcoin is a legal tender and a unit of account in Germany, majority in Deutschland are yet to buy or use it.

The representative survey by Bitkom e.V. showed only 64 percent of the respondents are aware of Bitcoin, the German news agency dpa reported. 36 percent of the respondents are yet to hear about it. Only four percent in Germany have purchased the digital currency.

In Germany, Bitcoin is not classified as a foreign currency or e-money. However, 72 percent of the participants in the survey said they are not interested in using Bitcoin.

A survey in 2013 had showed that only 14 percent of the population heard about it, and by 2016, awareness about the digital currency increased to 36 percent.

Bitkom, a digital association of Germany, represent around 2500 companies in digital sector.

