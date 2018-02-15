McDonald's: Happy Meals Will Be Healthier

Here is a happy news for 'Happy Meals' lovers. McDonald's confirmed that it would serve more nutritious Happy Meals in future.

The fast food chain is planning to limit the calorie value of Happy Meals to 600 calories. The company said that as per the plan, it's popular fast food item would have saturated fat of 10 percent, added sugar of 10 percent and sodium of 650 mg. The calorie target will be met by the U.S. restaurants by June. At least 50 percent of the food joints worldwide would achieve the target by 2022.

Health conscious customers can expect other changes also. One is that Happy Meals will have cheeseburgers only when customers request for that. The added sugar amount in chocolate milk will be cut down and bottled water will be made available with Happy Meals menu.

There have been protests against fast food chains, around the globe, for serving high calorie items and unhealthy eating habits that can lead to obesity.

