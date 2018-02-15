Stocks Seeing Modest Strength Following Slew Of Data - U.S. Commentary

Extending a recent upward trend, stocks are moving higher for the fifth consecutive session in morning trading on Thursday. The major averages have all moved to the upside, although buying interest appears somewhat subdued.

In recent trading, the major averages have pulled back off their best levels but currently remain positive. The Dow is up 42.62 points or 0.2 percent at 24,936.11, the Nasdaq is up 16.95 points or 0.2 percent at 7,160.57 and the S&P 500 is up 2.32 points or 0.1 percent at 2,700.95.

The continued strength on Wall Street comes as traders have shrugged off further indications of rising inflation even though the data could lead to faster interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Before the start of trading, the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices rose in line with economist estimates in January.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.4 percent in January after coming in unchanged in December.

Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices also increased by 0.4 percent in January. Core prices had been expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.

Compared to the same month a year ago, producer prices were up by 2.7 percent in January, reflecting an acceleration from 2.6 percent in December. Core producer prices were up 2.2 percent year-over-year.

Traders are also digesting a slew of other U.S. economic data, with a separate Labor Department report showing initial jobless claims increased in line with expectations in the week ended February 10th.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 230,000, an increase of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 223,000.

The National Association of Home Builders also released a report showing homebuilder confidence remained at a healthy level in the month of February.

The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index came in at 72 in February, unchanged from January and in line with economist estimates.

Meanwhile, a report from the Federal Reserve unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in industrial production in January.

The Fed said industrial production dipped by 0.1 percent after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.4 percent in December. Economists had expected production to rise by 0.2 percent.

Telecom stocks are seeing considerable strength in morning trading, with the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index climbing by 1.1 percent.

CenturyLink (CTL) is posting a standout gain even though the communications company reported weaker than expected fourth quarter results.

Utilities stocks have also moved to the upside on the day, while weakness is visible among energy and computer hardware stocks.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved significantly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index spiked by 2 percent. Several markets were closed for public holidays.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has jumped by 1.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are up by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground after moving notably lower in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.2 basis points at 2.891 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

