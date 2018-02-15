Major Averages In Positive Territory But Off Best Levels - U.S. Commentary

Stocks are moderately higher in mid-day trading on Thursday after seeing some volatility earlier in the session. The major averages are attempting to extend their winning streak to five sessions, although buying interest has been somewhat subdued.

Currently, the major averages are in positive territory but off their best levels of the day. The Dow is up 96.38 points or 0.4 percent at 24,989.87, the Nasdaq is up 52.80 points or 0.7 percent at 7,196.41 and the S&P 500 is up 11.46 points or 0.4 percent at 2,710.08.

The strength on Wall Street in mid-day trading comes as traders have largely shrugged off further indications of rising inflation even though the data could lead to faster interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Before the start of trading, the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices rose in line with economist estimates in January.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.4 percent in January after coming in unchanged in December.

Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices also increased by 0.4 percent in January. Core prices had been expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.

Compared to the same month a year ago, producer prices were up by 2.7 percent in January, reflecting an acceleration from 2.6 percent in December. Core producer prices were up 2.2 percent year-over-year.

Traders are also digesting a slew of other U.S. economic data, with a separate Labor Department report showing initial jobless claims increased in line with expectations in the week ended February 10th.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 230,000, an increase of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 223,000.

The National Association of Home Builders also released a report showing homebuilder confidence remained at a healthy level in the month of February.

The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index came in at 72 in February, unchanged from January and in line with economist estimates.

Meanwhile, a report from the Federal Reserve unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in industrial production in January.

The Fed said industrial production dipped by 0.1 percent after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.4 percent in December. Economists had expected production to rise by 0.2 percent.

Sector News

Many of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in mid-day trading, although considerable strength remains visible among telecom stocks.

Reflecting the strength in the telecom sector, the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index is currently up by 1.4 percent.

CenturyLink (CTL) is posting a standout gain even though the communications company reported weaker than expected fourth quarter results.

Utilities stocks have also moved notably higher on the day, contributing to a 1.1 percent advance by the Dow Jones Utilities Average.

On the other hand, energy and gold stocks are seeing significant weakness amid decreases in the prices of crude oil and gold.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved significantly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index spiked by 2 percent. Several markets were closed for public holidays.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground after moving notably lower in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.4 basis points at 2.889 percent.

