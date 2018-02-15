The Swiss Stock Market Inched Higher As Nestlé Weighs

The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a small increase. After a positive start to the day, the market pared its gains in the afternoon following the early struggles on Wall Street. The weak performance of index heavyweight Nestlé also limited the market's upside.

The Swiss Market Index increased 0.21 percent Thursday and finished at 8,917.80. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.60 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.28 percent.

Food giant Nestlé fell 2.1 percent as its 2017 earnings fell short of expectations amid challenging environments in its North American and Brazilian .

The rest of the index heavyweights finished with small increases. Novartis and Roche gained 0.4 percent each.

Vifor Pharma advanced 3.4 percent and Lonza rose 2.2 percent. Logitech increased 2.0 percent, while ABB and Sika both gained 1.9 percent. Adecco climbed 1.8 percent, Swatch gained 1.3 percent and Dufry added 1.0 percent. Schindler also closed higher by 1.5 percent ahead of its financial report tomorrow.

Clariant also finished up by 1.2 percent. The stock was down yesterday, following its disappointing financial report.

Credit Suisse gained another 0.6 percent, but closed below its intraday high. Julius Baer advanced 1.3 percent and UBS added 0.6 percent.

In the broad market, Addex surged 8.4 percent after announcing a capital increase.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis