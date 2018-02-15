Senate Set To Hold Votes On Various Immigration Proposals

Senators are set to vote on several immigration reform proposals, although it currently seems unlikely that any of the plans can receive the 60 votes needed to clear a procedural hurdle.

A bipartisan amendment seemed to have the best chance of passing, but the White House recently issued a veto threat over the proposal.

The amendment includes a pathway to citizenship for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children as well as $25 billion in funding for border security.

However, the administration has harshly criticized a provision directing the Department of Homeland Security to prioritize the arrest and deportation of illegal immigrants who arrive in the country after June 30, 2018.

A statement from White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders claimed the provision would produce a flood of new illegal immigration in the coming months.

"The Amendment would undermine the safety and security of American families and impede economic growth for American workers," Sanders said.

She added, "If the President were presented with an enrolled bill that includes the Amendment, his advisors would recommend that he veto it."

The veto threat from the White House comes on the heels of a statement from the Department of Homeland Security condemning the proposal.

"By halting immigration enforcement for all aliens who will arrive before June 2018, it ignores the lessons of 9/11 and significantly increases the risk of crime and terrorism," the DHS said.

The DHS also called the amendment an "egregious violation" of the four pillars of a framework laid out by President Donald Trump.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a cosponsor of the proposal, suggested the statement is an indication the DHS is intent on acting more like an adversary than a partner.

"From the tone of this morning's document, it appears as if DHS hopes all border security proposals fail," Graham said. "That would be the worst outcome of all."

Seven other Republican Senators have also cosponsored the agreement, although the veto threat may dissuade any other GOP lawmakers from backing the plan.

Trump previously urged Senators to approve an amendment introduced by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

The Grassley proposal includes the pathway to citizenship for the young immigrants known as Dreamers and the $25 billion in border security funding but also limits family-based immigration and reallocates the Diversity Visa lottery.

While the plan is also set for a vote in the Senate, a lack of support from Democrats is likely to prevent the amendment from clearing the 60-vote threshold.

Votes on the bipartisan amendment and the Grassley proposal are expected to be preceded by votes on a narrower plan from Senators John McCain, R-Ariz., and Chris Coons, D-Del., and a sanctuary cities measure from Senator Pat Toomey, R-Penn.

If none of the measures receive the necessary 60 votes, the future of immigration reform is likely to be left in doubt.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News