MEXICO: Country And U.S. Keep On Working On Comprehensive Agreement

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Luis Videgaray Caso, held meetings at the White House on Wednesday with high-level officials of the United States government. The goal was to keep on working on a comprehensive agreement on issues such as economic cooperation, trade, security and law enforcement, energy, regional initiatives, and migration.

According to a statement released by the Mexican Foreign Ministry, both sides agreed to prepare the bilateral meeting between Presidents Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico and Donald Trump of the United States, expected for the coming weeks, to review the progress of talks and deal with pending issues.

In Washington, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs held meetings with the Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, and with the Director of the National Economic Council of the White House, Gary Cohn.

by Agencia CMA Latam

