PERU: National Production Grows 1.32% In December On An Annual Basis

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Peru's national production in December 2017 recorded a 1.32% increase on an annual basis, slowing down from the 1.78% rise posted in November, said the country's statistics office.

The Peruvian national production growth in December reflects the performance of the services (+2.74%) and primary sectors. Mining and hydrocarbons rose 3.19%, agricultural increased 2.62%, and fishing advanced 4.67%. The Peruvian manufacture sector increased by 0.53%, said the statistics office.

The result recorded in December was primarily driven by a positive evolution of external demand amid an increase in total exports of traditional and non-traditional products, highlighting iron, silver, zinc, molybdenum, oil products, crude oil, and natural gas.

by Agencia CMA Latam

