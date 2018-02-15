New Zealand Bond Holdings Data Due On Friday

New Zealand will on Friday release January numbers for non-resident bond holdings, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In December, non-resident bond holdings were at 61.1 percent.

Most of the regional stock are closed on Friday for the Lunar New Year, including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Indonesia, among others.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.