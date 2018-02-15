PERU: Jobless Rate Closes 2017 At 4.1%, From 5.2% In 2016

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The unemployment rate in Peru closed 2017 at 4.1%, decreasing from 5.2% in 2016, with 699,700 people actively seeking work in the period, said the South American country's statistics office.

Meanwhile, the employed population in Peru grew by 1.9% when compared to the previous year, adding 313,900 new jobs.

The employment level increased especially in commerce (+4.9%) and services (+3.5%).

