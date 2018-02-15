Epazz's Blockchain Smart Legal Contracts Technology Named Cordtell

Epazz Inc., a tech company that makes blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based software solutions, Thursday said its patent-pending Blockchain Smart Legal Contracts Technology will be called Cordtell.

The company claims that Cordtell reduces fraud in business transactional contracts, as the enables to track and trace a transactional contract. It also verifies that a section of terms within a contract are followed and that all parties of an agreement obey the terms of the contract.

Cordtell, which is under development, automatically verifies signatures, distributes the contract to the blockchain, records the transaction and verifies the terms are being followed via our blockchain apps, which also trace any changes.

Epazz CEO Shaun Passley said, "2018 is a major software development year for the company; we are increasing our blockchain software team to take advantage of new technology and are also updating our existing cloud products and creating new blockchain cloud products."

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Technology News