VENEZUELA: Government To Request Colombian Reinforcement Of Border Security

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro demanded on Wednesday a meeting between the governments of Venezuela and Colombia to install a peace coordination plan on the border between both nations.

Maduro entrusted this task to the Minister of Defense, General Vladimir Padrino López, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza.

Maduro stressed that it is necessary to strengthen security at the border for the benefit of both countries while indicating that Caracas will keep on working to contribute to the protection of all Venezuelans.

"Many smugglers steal Venezuela's money. They take away gasoline and products, and also do a lot of drug trafficking," he said. "We want a meeting as soon as possible for a bi-national peace plan."

Faced with this scenario, he called the National Armed Forces to coordinating security measures and counteracting contraband.

"President Juan Manuel Santos, I agree with the decisions you have made within Colombian territory, strengthening their police and military presence," Maduro said, in a message addressed to his neighboring country's president.

by Agencia CMA Latam

