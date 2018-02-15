TELECOM: Observatory Appeals For Cancellation Of Merger With Cablevisión

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Wealth Observatory filed an extraordinary appeal with the Argentinean Supreme Court requesting the annulment of the resolution of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Entity (Enacom) that approved the Cablevisión-Telecom merger.

The claim asks that before approving such a merger, a regulatory framework must be advanced to preserve constitutional rights that would be violated by giving the green light to this new company, with a dominant position in the audiovisual sector.

In addition to canceling the merger process, the Supreme Court is requested to convene a public hearing to discuss the need to hold communication as a human right and public good instead of mere merchandise.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.