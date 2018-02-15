ARGENTINA: Telecom Plans US$ 5 Billion In Investments In 2018

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentinean President Mauricio Macri on Thursday received the CEO of the Telecom Argentina group, Carlos Moltini, who announced that the company would launch an investment plan for US$ 5 billion this year to expand and improve the telecommunications service.

The executive said that during 2018 the company would allocate US$ 1.3 billion exclusively in connectivity and mobility.

Moltini took over as CEO of Telecom Argentina in November 2017, within the merger process faced by the telecommunications company with Cablevisión.

by Agencia CMA Latam

