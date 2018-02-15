Stocks Close Higher For Fifth Consecutive Session - U.S. Commentary

After seeing some early volatility, stocks moved significantly higher over the course of the trading session on Thursday. With the upward move on the day, the major averages extended their recent winning streak to five sessions.

The major averages ended the day just off their highs of the session. The Dow surged up 306.88 points or 1.2 percent to 25,200.37, the Nasdaq spiked 112.81 points or 1.6 percent to 7,256.43 and the S&P 500 jumped 32.57 points or 1.2 percent to 2,731.20.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as traders largely shrugged off further indications of rising inflation even though the data could lead to faster interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Before the start of trading, the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices rose in line with economist estimates in January.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.4 percent in January after coming in unchanged in December.

Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices also increased by 0.4 percent in January. Core prices had been expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.

Compared to the same month a year ago, producer prices were up by 2.7 percent in January, reflecting an acceleration from 2.6 percent in December. Core producer prices were up 2.2 percent year-over-year.

Traders were also digesting a slew of other U.S. economic data, with a separate Labor Department report showing initial jobless claims increased in line with expectations in the week ended February 10th.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 230,000, an increase of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 223,000.

The National Association of Home Builders also released a report showing homebuilder confidence remained at a healthy level in the month of February.

The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index came in at 72 in February, unchanged from January and in line with economist estimates.

Meanwhile, a report from the Federal Reserve unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in industrial production in January.

The Fed said industrial production dipped by 0.1 percent after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.4 percent in December. Economists had expected production to rise by 0.2 percent.

Sector News

Telecom stocks saw substantial strength on the day, resulting in a 2.8 percent jump by the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index. The index closed higher for the fifth consecutive session.

CenturyLink (CTL) posted a standout gain after the communications company reported weaker than expected fourth quarter results but expressed confidence in the outlook for 2018.

Considerable strength was also visible among utilities stocks, as reflected by the 2 percent advanced by the Dow Jones Utilities Average.

Pharmaceutical, natural gas, retail and semiconductor stocks also saw significant strength, while oil service stocks moved to the downside despite an increase by the price of crude oil.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved significantly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index spiked by 2 percent. Several markets were closed for public holidays.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries regained some ground after moving notably lower in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dipped by 2.2 basis points to 2.891 percent.

Looking Ahead

Another batch of U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released on Friday, with traders likely to keep an eye on reports on housing starts, import and export prices, and consumer sentiment.

Coca-Cola (KO), Campbell Soup (CPB), Deere (DE), Kraft Heinz (KHC), and Newell Brands (NWL) are also among the companies due to report their quarterly results before the start of trading on Friday.

by RTT Staff Writer

Business News