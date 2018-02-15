COLOMBIA: GDP Grew 1.6% In 4Q17 Compared To 4Q16

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2017 grew 1.6% compared to the same period of previous year, said the country's statistics office. Compared to the third quarter of 2017, the Colombian GDP grew 0.3%.

In 2017 as a whole, GDP grew 1.8% compared to 2016.

The quarterly growth was primarily due to the behavior of social, community and personal services activities estate activities and services.

Meanwhile, there were backtracks in the manufacturing industry, transportation, storage and telecommunications.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

