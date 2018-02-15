Cohu Results Miss Street, Outlook Weak; Shares Fall 14%

Cohu Inc. (COHU), a semiconductor testing equipment maker, Thursday reported a fourth-quarter profit and revenues that missed Wall Street estimates. The company also issued a weak sales outlook for the current quarter, sending its shares plummeting down by 14 percent.

California-based Cohu's fourth quarter profit rose to $6.9 million or $0.23 per share from $2.1 million or $0.08 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter rose to $0.28 per share from $0.24 per share last year. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter grew to $84.1 million from $70.7 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $84.2 million for the quarter.

CEO Luis Müller said "We delivered another year of solid sales and profitability growth in fiscal 2017, coupled with market share gains in test handlers and accelerating growth in the test contactor market. Orders were at record levels with the full year increasing 41% over 2016. We ended the year with repeat handler orders for an automated factory in Korea and captured two new customers in China for power management device test."

Moving ahead, Cohu expects first quarter 2018 sales to be about $89 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $92.28 million for the quarter.

Cohu approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share payable on April 13, 2018 to shareholders of record on February 27, 2018.

COHU closed Thursday's trading at $22.91, up $0.86 or 3.90%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, $3.31 or 14.45% in the after-hours trading.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News