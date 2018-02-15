BRAZIL: Forecast For Primary Deficit In 2018 Drops To R$ 149.1 Billion

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The market forecast for the Brazilian primary deficit in 2018 decreased to R$ 149.186 billion (US$ 46.29 billion), according to a monthly survey conducted by the Ministry of Finance. In the previous survey, analysts had expected a deficit of R$ 153.944 billion - a figure already slightly below the government's fiscal target for 2018 (R$ 159 billion).

For 2019, the primary deficit estimate fell to R$ 119 billion, from R $ 120.960 billion in the previous survey.

Analysts have raised the forecast for this year's revenue to R$ 1.45 trillion, from R$ 1.446 trillion last month, while the market forecast for public spending this year fell to R$ 1.364 trillion, from R$ 1.367 trillion in the previous survey.

The forecast of gross debt as a proportion of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell to 75.5%, from 76% in the January estimate.

by Agencia CMA Latam

