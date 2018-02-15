COLOMBIA: Economy Grows 1.2% In December On An Annual Basis

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombia's Economic Monitoring Indicator (ISE) rose to 179.9 in December 2017, an acceleration of 1.2% on an annual basis and a 1.6% improve from November, said the South American country's statistics office.

After seasonal adjustment, the December ISE stood at 161.67, which represented a growth of 1.3% compared to the same month in the previous year.

In 2017 as a whole, the Economic Monitoring Indicator recorded an accumulated growth of 1.5%, while in 2016 it recorded a 2.2% high.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.