COLOMBIA: Colcap Trades 0.25% Lower On Weakness From Bancolombia

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, fell 0.25% at 1,515.13 points near to the end of Thursday's trade, due to the poor performance of Bancolombia's shares.

Felipe Espitia, an analyst at Alianza Valores, noted that the bank's low performance dragged Colcap into negative territory, given the absence of fundamentals during the day.

The shares of Corficolombiana (+1.91%), Sura (+1.10%), Nutresa (+0.59%), and Ecopetrol (+0.20%) are rising, while Éxito (-2.76%) and Preferencial Bancolombia (-0.81%) tarde lower.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed at 2,855.00 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.52% fall, due to an oil spike abroad.

Natalia Granados, an analyst at Global Securities, noted that crude prices rebounded after the release of data on inventories in the United States, which increased less than expected, benefiting emerging currencies such as the Colombian peso against the U.S. dollar.

by Agencia CMA Latam

