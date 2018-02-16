Japan PM Nominates Kuroda For Another Term As BoJ Chief

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated Haruhiko Kuroda for another term as Bank of Japan Governor.

He has been nominated to serve another five-year term. The government also sent nominations for Masayoshi Amamiya and Waseda University professor Masazumi Wakatabe as deputy governors.

Amamiya, executive director of BoJ, has worked with Kuroda in designing stimulus policies. The nominations require approval by both houses of parliament.

Kuroda's reappointment indicates that the bank is set to maintain its aggressive monetary policy stimulus.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

