European Shares Seen Slightly Higher

European stocks may open slightly higher on Friday after U.S. shares closed Thursday's session with strong gains, extending their winning streak to five sessions as investors kept piling into stocks.

Japan's Nikkei index was up over 1 percent this morning even as elsewhere in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Chinese markets are closed till February 21.

U.S. debt yields hovered near multi-year highs and the dollar hit a three-year low while oil continued to drift higher in thin trade.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped as much as 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 1.2 percent as investors took in their stride the possibility of more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

European markets also rose on Thursday, although stocks ended off their day's highs amid weakness in the dollar. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained half a percent.

The German DAX inched up 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 1.1 percent on the back of upbeat earnings results and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.3 percent.

