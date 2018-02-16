European Economics Preview: UK Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales data from the UK is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is set to publish Germany's wholesale price data for January. Wholesale prices had increased 1.8 percent on year in December.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases GDP data for the fourth quarter. The is forecast to grow 0.7 percent on quarter, faster than the 0.5 percent increase seen in the third quarter.

At 4.00 am ET, average gross wages from Poland are due. Economists forecast wages to climb 6.9 percent annually in January, slower than the 7.3 percent increase in December.

At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK retail sales data for January. Sales are forecast to grow 0.5 percent on month in January, reversing a 1.5 percent fall in December.

