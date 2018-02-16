Earnings In Focus: Feb. 16 (CPB, DE, SJM)

Check out the few notable companies that are scheduled to report their quarterly financial results on Friday, February 16, 2018.

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) is due to release its Q2 financial results before the bell today, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $2.16 billion.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* Net sales - $2.17 bln

* GAAP net income - $101 mln

* GAAP EPS - $0.33

* Adj. Net income - $281 mln

* Adj. EPS - $0.91.

The company continues to position it for growth through investments to differentiate its brands, drive innovation and accelerate e-commerce capabilities.

December 18, 2017,Campbell Soup agreed to acquire Snyder's-Lance for $50.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. This acquisition will enable Campbell to expand its portfolio of leading snacking brands.

FY18 Guidance:

* Still expects Y-o-Y change in net sales to be -2% to 0%

* Now expects adj. EBIT to change by -4% to -2% Vs. prior target of -1% to 1%

* Now sees adj. EPS to change by -3% to -1% Vs. prior view of 0% to 2%, or $2.95 - $3.02/Shr. Consensus - $2.97/Shr.

**

Deere & Co. (DE) is slated to publish its Q1 results before the market opens today. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* Net income - $193.8 mln

* EPS - $0.61

* Net sales and revenues - $5.63 bln

The company continues to focus on bringing down its structural costs, and firmly believes it is in a prime position to capitalize on the world's increasing need for advance equipment and is set to deliver stronger and more consistent results in the future.

FY18 Outlook:

* Projects net sales and revenues to increase about 19%

* Expects net income attributable to Deere & Co. of about $2.6 bln.

**

J M Smucker Co. (SJM) intends to report its Q3 results before the bell today, with analysts estimating earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $1.89 billion.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* Net sales - $1.88 bln

* Net income - $134.6 mln

* EPS - $1.16

* Adj. net income - $232.8 mln

* Adj. EPS - $2.00

The company remains focused on achieving sustainable cost reductions that support both the bottom-line and fuel investments in future growth. Also, J M Smucker remains confident that profit trends will improve sharply during the second half of the fiscal year, reflecting improved performance related to K-Cup and lower green coffee costs, which will mostly benefit the fourth quarter.

FY18 Outlook:

* Now expects FY18 adj. EPS of $7.75 - $7.90 versus prior estimate of $7.75 - $7.95. Consensus - $7.75/Shr.

* Expects net sales to be flat to down slightly, compared to last year.

**

Ameren Corp. (AEE), American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL), Barnes Group Inc. (B), DTE Energy Co. (DTE), Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC), McClatchy Co. (MNI), Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), and Ryder System Inc. (R) are also lined up to release their financial results today, February 16, 2018.

by RTT Staff Writer

Business News