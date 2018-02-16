Czech GDP Expands Less Than Expected In Q4

The Czech expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter, preliminary data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.5 percent sequentially in the December quarter, the same rate of increase as in the September quarter. That was below the 0.7 percent growth economists had forecast.

On a yearly basis, GDP grew 5.1 percent, just above the 5.0 percent rise in the preceding quarter. The growth was expected to improve to 5.3 percent.

During the whole year 2017, the Czech economy expanded dynamically by 4.5 percent. All demand components contributed much to its growth, especially external demand and consumption expenditure of households.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.