Czech Import Prices Fall At Faster Rate In December

Czech import prices continued its declining trend in December, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.

Import prices fell 4.2 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 3.3 percent decrease in November.

The decline of the total annual import price index was primarily caused by a 7.3 percent drop in machinery and transport equipment.

On a monthly basis, import prices increased 0.4 percent from November, when it decreased by 0.3 percent.

Data also showed that export prices dipped 2.8 percent yearly in December, while it grew 0.4 percent from the preceding month.

