Portland General Electric Q4 Profit Declines, Initiates FY18 Profit View

Portland General Electric Co. (POR) Friday reported fourth quarter net income of $42 million or $0.48 per share, a decline from $61 million or $0.68 per share a year ago.

On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter also decreased to $515 million from $524 million in the prior year. Wall Street was looking for $514.60 million.

Looking ahead, the company initiated its full year earnings guidance in a range of $2.10 to $2.25 per share. Street expects $2.31 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

by RTT Staff Writer

by RTT Staff Writer

Business News

