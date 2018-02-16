logo
ENI Q4 Profit Surges

ENI SpA (E) Friday reported a surge in fourth quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.10 billion euros, compared to 340 million euros last year. The result excluded special items of 1.995 billion, compared to 117 million euros a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were 975 million euros.

Net sales for the quarter improved 11 percent to 17.547 billion euros from 15.807 billion euros in the prior year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2018, the company expects exploration and production to increase 3 percent. Adjusted EBIT in Gas and Power is expected to project 0.3 billion euros, while refining breakeven margin for refining and marketing and chemicals is expected at around $3/barrel at 2018 year end.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

