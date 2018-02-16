Luxembourg Inflation Slows For Third Month

Luxembourg's consumer price inflation eased for the third straight month in January, figures from the statistical office STATEC showed Friday.

The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 1.4 percent climb in December. The measure has been rising since August 2016.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.8 percent annually in January and utility costs went up by 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, costs dropped 0.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.9 percent from December, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.

