Philippines Rural Banks To Explore Blockchain Technology

Four rural banks in the Philippines partnered with UnionBank for blockchain , with an intention to improve their payment process efficiency, the Philippine News Agency reported.

UnionBank will assist rural banks to co-create a blockchain platform. The blockchain platform will help rural banks to make cross-border payments in real time and at a cheaper cost.

Aboitiz-led UnionBank last month tested Visa's cross-border B2B payments using blockchain technology.

Visa B2B Connect is designed to provide financial institutions secure and fast way to process corporate payments.

Although UnionBank focus on four rural banks, the door is not closed for more tie-ups, Henry Rhoel Aguda, UnionBank's senior executive vice president and chief technology and operations officer, said.

"We want to grow from four right now to as many as we can support," said Aguda.

Visa has also tapped with international banks namely U.S. based Commerce Bank, Shinhan Bank (in South Korea), and United Overseas Bank (in Singapore) for B2B projects.

by RTT Staff Writer

