Wall Street Poised To Open Higher

A few major companies such as a Coca Cola, Deere, J.M. Smucker Co., Campbell Soup and Kraft Heinz are reporting their earnings results today. U.S. Census Bureau's Housing Starts reports and Michigan University's Consumer Sentiments data are the major economic announcements on Friday.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading higher.

Early signs from U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.

As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 46 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 6.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 20.75 points.

U.S. stocks closed significantly higher on Thursday. The Dow surged up 306.88 points or 1.2 percent to 25,200.37, the Nasdaq spiked 112.81 points or 1.6 percent to 7,256.43 and the S&P 500 jumped 32.57 points or 1.2 percent to 2,731.20.

On the economic front, Housing Starts data for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economic analysts are looking for starts consensus of 1.232 million, up from 1.192 million in the prior month. Permits are expected to be almost in line with the prior month at 1.300 million.

The Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for January will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for increase of 0.6 percent, up from 0.1 percent, a month ago. Consensus for export prices is for an increase of 0.3 percent compared to a decline of 0.1 percent.

The Institute for Social Research of the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment report for February is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 95.5, compared to 95.7 in January.

E-Commerce Retail Sales for the fourth quarter will be published at 10.00 am ET. The E-Sales change was 3.6 percent in last quarter.

Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. The North American Rig Count in the prior week was 1300, while the U.S. rig count was 975.

In the corporate sector, ITT Corp. reported an increase in fourth quarter profit to $57.0 million, or $0.64 per share from $42.6 million, or $0.48 per share last year. The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.2 percent to $683.6 million from $588.4 million last year.

Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Friday. Trading volumes remained thin across Asia as in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Japanese shares saw a relief rally. The Nikkei average ended 255.27 points or 1.19 percent higher at 21,720.25, taking the weekly gain to 1.6 percent. The broader Topix index closed 1.05 percent higher at 1,737.37, led by food and utility stocks.

Australian shares closed marginally lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 5 points or 0.08 percent to 5,904, but the ended the week higher by more than 1 percent. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 3.90 points to 6,004.80.

European shares are trading higher. The CAC 40 of France is up 43.53 points or 0.84 points. DAX of Germany is climbing 79.46 points or 0.64 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 47.56 points or 0.66 points. Swiss Market Index is up 58.51 points or 0.66 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.83 percent.

