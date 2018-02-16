Japan's Two Cryptocurrency Groups To Come Together To Form Self-regulating Body

Two of Japan's leading cryptocurrency groups, the Japan Blockchain Association and the Japan Cryptocurrency Business Association or JCBA, are set to merge as early as April 2018, reports said. The two groups are said to be merging in order to form a self-regulatory body for the Japanese cryptocurrency industry.

Japan, one of the world's most cryptocurrency-friendly nations, has already made digital currencies legal tender way back in April 2017 when the virtual currency market was starting to boom.

The latest effort is to build an efficient and structured framework that will be self-regulatory to provide improved safeguards for investors and traders.

Some reports stated that the merged entity could appoint the heads of the two associations as chairman and vice chairman.

Meanwhile, the Japan Blockchain Association put out a statement in response to market reports on the proposed merger, confirming it is in consultation with JCBA to merge the two groups for customer protection and industry development. However, it said, while there is progress, nothing is decided on the timing of the merger.

The self-regulatory body is being formed after the market hack in late January that saw a loss of $530 million from Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck, one of the biggest-ever cryptocurrency thefts.

The country has several cryptocurrency exchanges, of which 16 are licensed under a law came into force in April 2017. Coincheck's application for registration, submitted in September, is still pending.

Japan's Financial Services Authority had ordered Coincheck to study the security flaws and beef up its protective measures, and report back by February 13.

