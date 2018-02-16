Berlin To Host BlockShow Europe 2018 In May

Berlin will host BlockShow Europe 2018 on May 28 and 29.

One of the biggest international conferences of blockchain , it will discuss Governmental Initiatives, insights from Central Banks, latest updates on worldwide Blockchain regulations and innovations in both European and Global Blockchain scenes.

Described as "Window to the Global Blockchain World," the conference will address the most pressing questions of the Blockchain community.

Organized by Cointelegraph, the conference will also present cases of utilizing the Blockchain technology in the most trending global sectors. Experts will share their ideas about how Blockchain transforms and enhances the major industries of 2018.

The speakers include Llew Claasen, Venture Capitalist and Executive Director at Bitcoin Foundation; Milan Sallaba, Partner at Deloitte Consulting; and Ahmed Syed, Lead, Innovation Office at SAP, besides representatives of Central Banks and governments.

Organizers said more than 3,000 delegates will attend BlockShow Europe 2018 and over 150 companies will exhibit their projects.

BlockShow CEO Addy Crezee said the gathering will provide opportunities for startups to get valuable connections they need among Blockchain celebrities and Investors, so they can establish partnerships. Blockchain projects can present themselves and and raise funds. "Those who want to make announcement to the world are absolutely welcome to make it from the stage of BlockShow."

Anna Sergius, head of Product & Operations of the BlockShow conference, said the German city was chosen because Berlin is the European capital of Blockchain.

Top Blockchain experts claim 2018 will be the year of global Blockchain regulations.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

