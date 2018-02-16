U.S. Import Prices Jump 1.0% In January

Import prices in the U.S. jumped by more than expected in the month of January, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday, while export price growth also exceeded estimates.

The Labor Department said import prices surged up by 1.0 percent in January after edging up by a revised 0.2 percent in December.

Economists had expected import prices to climb by 0.6 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said export prices increased by 0.8 percent in January after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in December.

Export prices had been expected to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.1 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

by RTT Staff Writer

