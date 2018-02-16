Stocks May Show A Lack Of Direction In Early Trading - U.S. Commentary

Following a five-session winning streak, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the , with the Dow futures down by just 4 points.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets after the volatility seen in recent weeks.

The futures gave back some ground amid further indications of rising inflation, with a report from the Labor Department showing import prices jumped by more than expected in the month of January.

The Labor Department said import prices surged up by 1.0 percent in January after edging up by a revised 0.2 percent in December.

Economists had expected import prices to climb by 0.6 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said export prices increased by 0.8 percent in January after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in December.

Export prices had been expected to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.1 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed a much bigger than expected rebound in new residential construction in January.

The Commerce Department said housing starts soared by 9.7 percent to an annual rate of 1.326 million in January after tumbling by 6.9 percent to a revised 1.209 million in December.

Economists had expected housing starts to climb by 3.5 percent to an annual rate of 1.234 million from the 1.192 million originally reported for the previous month.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, also surged up by 7.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.396 million in January from the revised December rate of 1.300 million.

Shortly after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its preliminary report on consumer sentiment in the month of February. The consumer sentiment index is expected to dip to 95.5 in February after edging down to 95.7 in January.

After seeing some early volatility, stocks moved significantly higher over the course of the trading session on Thursday. With the upward move on the day, the major averages extended their recent winning streak to five sessions.

The major averages ended the day just off their highs of the session. The Dow surged up 306.88 points or 1.2 percent to 25,200.37, the Nasdaq spiked 112.81 points or 1.6 percent to 7,256.43 and the S&P 500 jumped 32.57 points or 1.2 percent to 2,731.20.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday, although several markets were closed for Lunar New Year holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.2 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has advanced by 0.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.7 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.04 to $61.38 a barrel after climbing $0.74 to $61.34 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after falling $2.70 to $1,355.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $2.90 to $1,358.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.28 yen compared to the 106.13 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2457 compared to yesterday's $1.2506.

by RTT Staff Writer

