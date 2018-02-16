Wynn: Steve Gets Nothing On The Way Out

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) said Friday that former Chief Executive Officer Steve Wynn is not entitled to any severance payment of other compensation from the company. Wynn resigned last week as CEO and Chairman of the board following allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a regulatory filing, Wynn Resorts said it entered into a separation agreement between Steve Wynn, and Wynn Resorts Holdings LLC, specifying the terms of Wynn's termination of service with the company.

The separation agreement terminates Wynn's previous employment agreement with the company and also confirmed that he is not entitled to any severance payment or other compensation from the company under the employment agreement.

Under the separation agreement, Wynn has agreed not to compete against Wynn Resorts for a period of two years and to provide reasonable cooperation as well as assistance to the company in connection with any private litigation or arbitration.

Wynn's lease of his personal residence at Wynn Las Vegas will terminate by June 1, 2018. Until such date, he shall continue to pay rent at the fair market value previously established by the company, unless Wynn elected to terminate the lease before the date.

In addition, Wynn's current healthcare coverage will terminate by the end of December 2018, while administrative support for him will terminate on May 31, 2018.

Last week, Wynn Resorts said it accepted the resignation of Steve Wynn as CEO and chairman of the board. The company's board appointed Matt Maddox, President of the company, as its CEO, and Boone Wayson as non-executive chairman of the board, with immediate effect.

Wynn, 76, also stepped down as Republican National Committee finance chair in late January after reports emerged that the casino magnate had engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment.

Wynn, the founder of Wynn Resorts, paid $7.5 million to settle claims brought by a former manicurist at his Las Vegas resort who said he pressured her to have sex with him, the Wall Street Journal said.

The WSJ report also contained numerous other allegations of harassment and coercion by other women.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News