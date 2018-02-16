Major Averages Seeing Further Upside In Mid-Day Trading - U.S. Commentary

After initially showing a lack of direction, stocks have moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Friday. With the upward move, the major averages are adding to the gains posted in the five previous sessions.

The major averages have seen further upside in recent trading, reaching new highs for the session. The Dow is up 174.86 points or 0.7 percent at 25,375.23, the Nasdaq is up 33.19 points or 0.5 percent at 7,289.62 and the S&P 500 is up 16.75 points or 0.6 percent at 2,747.95.

The continue to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has helped the major averages partly recover from the sell-off seen earlier this month.

Traders have once again shrugged off further indications of rising inflation, with a report from the Labor Department showing import prices jumped by more than expected in the month of January.

The Labor Department said import prices surged up by 1.0 percent in January after edging up by a revised 0.2 percent in December.

Economists had expected import prices to climb by 0.6 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said export prices increased by 0.8 percent in January after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in December.

Export prices had been expected to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.1 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed a much bigger than expected rebound in new residential construction in January.

The Commerce Department said housing starts soared by 9.7 percent to an annual rate of 1.326 million in January after tumbling by 6.9 percent to a revised 1.209 million in December.

Economists had expected housing starts to climb by 3.5 percent to an annual rate of 1.234 million from the 1.192 million originally reported for the previous month.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, also surged up by 7.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.396 million in January from the revised December rate of 1.300 million.

The University of Michigan also released a report unexpectedly showing a significant improvement in consumer sentiment in the month of February.

The preliminary reading on the consumer sentiment index for February came in at 99.9, up from the final January reading of 95.7. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 95.5.

"Consumer sentiment rose in early February to its second highest level since 2004 despite lower and much more volatile stock prices," said Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist.

Curtin said stock market gyrations were overshadowed by rising incomes, employment growth, and net favorable perceptions of tax reform.

Sector News

Pharmaceutical stocks are turning in some of the market's best performances in mid-day trading, with the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index climbing by 1.4 percent.

Alkermes (ALKS) is posting a standout gain, with the biopharmaceutical company surging up by 10.8 percent to a two-year intraday high.

Considerable strength is also visible among tobacco stocks, as reflected by the 1.1 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index. The index has reached a record intraday high.

Oil service, brokerage, and telecom stocks have also moved to the upside, while gold stocks are moving lower despite a modest increase by the price of the precious metal.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday, although several markets were closed for Lunar New Year holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.2 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the rebound seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.1 basis points at 2.860 percent.

