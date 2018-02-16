TEMER: Intervention In Rio Will End When Reform Is Ready To Be Voted

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The military intervention in Rio de Janeiro state's security system will cease when pension reform is ready to be voted on, said Brazilian President Michel Temer in signing the decree on the issue.

"There is a metastasis [violence] that spreads throughout the country and threatens the tranquility of our people, so we have just enacted federal intervention in the public area of Rio de Janeiro," he said. "I take this extreme measure because circumstances so require. Our prisons will no longer be offices of thugs."

The intervener appointed by Temer, general Braga Netto, refused to advance the measures that should be taken in Rio de Janeiro.

"Our mission is to strengthen the security system in Rio de Janeiro," he said.

Defense Minister Raul Jungmann said the general would have time to conduct an analysis and "take whatever operational and strategic measures he deems effective."

"When the House, the Senate and parties' speakers in Congress say they are ready to, President Temer will revoke the decree and enact a guarantee of law and order," Jungmann said.

Earlier, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Rodrigo Maia, reported that the House floor would vote next week on the federal intervention in public safety in Rio de Janeiro and affirmed that the deadline for voting on the pension reform bill remains February.

However, the vote could be postponed, once the Brazilian Constitution states that, in the cases of federal intervention, state of defense or state of siege, there can be no discussions on constitutional amendments.

