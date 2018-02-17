BRAZIL: Service Sector Revenue Rises 1.3% In December On A Monthly Basis

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian service sector revenue rose for the second consecutive month in December, by 1.3 % compared to November, said the country's statistics office. On an annual basis, there was a 0.5% increase, interrupting 32 consecutive falls on year.

However, Brazilian service sector revenue also decreased in 2017 as a whole, by 2.8%. Data is adjusted for inflation.

By activity, three of the five service sector segments - professional, administrative and complementary services (+0.6%) auxiliary transport and mail services (+2.3%) saw a positive change in revenue in December on a monthly basis.

Services provided to families, however, had a negative performance (-0.9%), as well as information and communication services (-0.3%). The special aggregate of tourist activities rose 2.8%.

In an annual comparison, revenue rose in two of five segments: information and communication services (+2.3%) and transport, services auxiliary to transport and mail (+4.8%). Meanwhile, there was a decrease in services provided to families (-3.7%).

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.