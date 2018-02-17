BRAZIL: Ibovespa Closes Slightly Higher With Expiring Options, Foreign Scene

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Ibovespa, the benchmark stock index in Brazil, closed slightly higher (+0.28%) at 84,524.58 points Friday after showing volatility throughout the trading session ahead of the expiration of stock options on Monday, while investors still monitor the U.S. stock .

In the domestic scene, the market still awaits a definition of the government on the pension reform bill. In the week, even with the Carnival holiday, the Ibovespa accumulated 4.48%.

According to Carlos Alberto Bifulco, a partner at Bifulco Associados, the next few days of expiring options expiration "are always days of volatility," and we must await news after this week's U.S. indicators have calmed the market against the fear of more aggressive rate hikes in the country.

According to H. Commcor operations manager Ari Santos, pension reform also has some potential to bring volatility in the next few days if the market fears further declines in Brazil's rating if it is not approved. However, he points out that it is still necessary to keep up with North American data.

Meanwhile, the locally traded U.S. dollar closed down by 0.37%, quoted at R$ 3.224, influenced by a more favorable external environment regarding risky assets. Emerging currencies were favored by the positive flow of resources that contributed to the appreciation of oil prices abroad.

