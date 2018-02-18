Japan Has Y943.417 Billion Trade Deficit

Japan had a merchandise trade deficit of 943.417 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

That exceeded forecasts for a shortfall of 1,003.6 billion yen following the 358.7 billion yen deficit in December.

Exports advanced an annual 12.2 percent, topping expectations for 9.4 percent and up from 9.3 percent in the previous month.

Imports climbed 7.9 percent on year versus forecasts for 7.7 percent and down from 14.9 percent a month earlier.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.