RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its Feb. 6 meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA maintained its benchmark cash rate at 1.50 percent.

Japan will see January results for machine tool orders and convenience store sales; in December, they were up 48.8 percent on year and down 0.3 percent on year, respectively.

Singapore will release Q4 figures for wholesale sales; in the three months prior, sales were down 5.6 percent on quarter and up 1.3 percent on year.

Indonesia will see January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, imports were worth $15.06 billion and exports were at $14.79 billion for a trade deficit of $0.27 billion.

Finally, the in Taiwan and China remain closed on Tuesday for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Economic News

