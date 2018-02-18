New Zealand Services Growth Robust In January

New Zealand's service sector activity continued to expand strongly in January, survey figures from Business NZ showed Monday.

The performance of services index, or PSI, dropped to 55.8 in January from 56.0 in December. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The sub-index for new orders fell below the 60.0 point mark for the first time since April last year. It declined to 57.6 from 60.1.

"While the PSI is relatively robust, combined with the Performance of Manufacturing Index it nonetheless signals something of a slowing in GDP growth for the near term," Craig Ebert, senior economist at Business NZ, said.

