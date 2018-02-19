European Economics Preview: Eurozone Current Account Data Due

Current account data from euro area is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Finland's consumer price data is due for January. Inflation had eased to 0.5 percent in December from 0.8 percent in November.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue euro area current account data for December. The current account surplus totaled seasonally adjusted EUR 32.5 billion in November.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone construction output figures are due for December. Production had advanced 0.5 percent on month in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

