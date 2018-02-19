logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Bertrandt Q1 Profit Edges Up As Revenues Rise - Quick Facts

German engineering specialist Bertrandt Group (BDTG.DE) reported Monday that its first-quarter post-tax earnings edged up to 11.76 million euros from last year's 11.60 million euros. Earnings per share also grew to 1.17 euros from 1.15 euros last year.

Operating profit was up to 17.77 million euros from prior year's 17.62 million euros last year. EBIT margin was 7.1 percent.

Total revenues increased 1.3 percent to 249.14 million euros from prior year's 246.01 million euros.

Responding to demand, the group invested 14.0 million euros in buildings and technical facilities in the first three months of the financial year, compared to 10.9 million euros in the previous year.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Quick Facts

Editors Pick
Tech Giants Line Up For NFL Rights
Tech giants Amazon.com, YouTube and Twitter as well as Verizon Communications are exploring bids for digital streaming rights to the National Football League or NFL's Thursday Night Football package, according to media reports. The NFL is likely to strike a multi-year deal for the digital streaming rights. However, the television audience for the NFL has declined for two consecutive years.
Wynn: Steve Gets Nothing On The Way Out
Wynn Resorts Ltd. said Friday that former Chief Executive Officer Steve Wynn is not entitled to any severance payment of other compensation from the company. Wynn resigned last week as CEO and Chairman of the board following allegations of sexual misconduct. In a regulatory filing, Wynn Resorts said it entered into a separation agreement between Steve Wynn, and Wynn Resorts Holdings LLC.
Coca-Cola Q4 Adj. Profit Meets Estimates, Revenues Beat
Beverages giant Coca-Cola Company on Friday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter, reflecting a one-time charge related to the U.S. tax reform and a double-digit decline in revenues. However, adjusted earnings per share matched analysts' expectations, while revenues beat their estimates. The company's shares are rising more than 2 percent in pre-market activity.
comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap